Synnex to deliver Acronis data protection technology in Australia

Acronis technology, based on the new Hybrid Cloud Architecture, and powered by Acronis AnyData Engine, will enable Australian customers to fend off cyber attacks while remaining in full control of their data.

Synnex will distribute a full range of Acronis data protection products and services, including Acronis True Image 2017 New Generation, which is a data protection solution for home and SOHO users. It comes with active protection against ransomware and blockchain-based data fingerprinting capabilities.

The Acronis Active Protection is also part of the suite, actively protecting data, backup, and backup software against ransomware attacks and Acronis Notary, and Acronis ASign, which are a blockchain-based technology designed to fingerprint and validate protected data, and provide digital signature capabilities.

Acronis is a technology company, which develops on-premises and cloud software for backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share and data access.

SYNNEX is an information technology supply chain services company offering services to original equipment manufacturers, software publishers and reseller customers.