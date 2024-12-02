Syngrafii taps the Trulioo Identity Document Verification solution

Syngrafii has selected Trulioo, a global leader in identity verification, as a valued integration provider, leveraging the cutting-edge Identity Document Verification capability to enhance the identity verification process. By seamlessly integrating Trulioo identity verification and credential analysis capabilities with the iinked Sign and VSR platforms, users experience a heightened level of assurance in the authenticity of signatories.











This strategic integration enables the virtual confirmation of signatories’ identities in one unified platform, significantly elevating trust and confidence in the signing process compared to two standalone e-signature and Identity Verification (IDV) processes.





Enhancing compliance and fighting financial crime

The incorporation of iinked IDV not only addresses the evolving requirements of regulatory agencies, law societies, bar associations, and lenders but also serves as a crucial step toward mitigating financial crime, including mortgage and auto loan fraud. Compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Digital Identification and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) protocols, the integration strengthens and streamlines compliance teams’ KYC, KYB, and AML processes.

Officials from Syngrafii said they are pleased to enhance the capabilities of iinked Sign to further position it as the premier e-signature platform in terms of non-repudiation of transactions and fraud mitigation. Working with Trulioo enables them to serve their core markets in Canada and the United States while supporting their international growth.





Remote signing capabilities

The Trulioo integration augments Syngrafii’s iinked Sign and VSR existing capabilities to remotely sign electronic documents using signatories’ biometric handwriting, augmented by an advanced e-signature audit trail.

Also commenting on this partnership, Trulioo’s representatives said they are on a journey to create an identity platform that powers digital capabilities to establish trust and safety for individuals and businesses across the globe. As part of this strategic collaboration with Syngrafii, they not only enhance the identity verification process but also make significant strides toward a more secure and trustworthy digital signing experience for its customers.





What does Trulioo do?

Trulioo is an identity platform, trusted for their verification needs. Offering global coverage for business and person verification, Trulioo operates in 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more than 6,000 watchlists.

Its comprehensive suite of in-house capabilities, integrated across a single automated platform, powers customisable onboarding workflows tailored to meet any market requirement. Combining its state-of-the-art technology with expert verification knowledge across diverse markets, Trulioo enables high verification assurance levels, optimising onboarding costs and fostering trust in the global digital economy.

For more information about Trulioo, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.