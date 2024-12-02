Synaptics working with Intel and Lenovo for biometric authentication

Synaptics’ Natural ID area touch fingerprint solution is supported by Intel Authenticate, a hardware-enhanced, multifactor authentication solution that strengthens identity protection on the PC, making it less vulnerable to identity and security credential attacks.

Intel Authenticate uses everything from personal identification numbers to Bluetooth to location and biometrics to verify identity.

Synaptics’ Natural ID area touch fingerprint solution is just one of several multi-factors being supported by Intel Authenticate. This enables IT administrators to set access permissions to a more robust set of authentication solutions and combine up to three categories of hardened factors, improving network security and the user experience.