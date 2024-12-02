Symphony Technology Group closes acquisition of RSA

RSA delivers critical solutions for risk, security and fraud teams. This marks the close of the acquisition of RSA by a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) and AlpInvest Partners (AlpInvest) and its separation from Dell Technologies. Supported by its new investors, RSA will enhance focus and accelerate innovation in order to help customers manage risk as they fast-track their own digital transformations.

RSA provides organisations with technology to address challenges across security, risk management and fraud prevention in the digital era. RSA solutions are designed to effectively detect and respond to advanced attacks; manage user access control; and reduce operational risk, fraud and cybercrime.