Symitar and Stickley on Security enter strategic alliance

According to a report conducted by Javelin Strategy & Research Credit, credit union members were among the more than 13.1 million adult victims of identity fraud in 2013, an increase of over 500,000 from 2012. This means that a US citizen falls victim to identity fraud every two seconds.

Stickley on Security provides identity theft education through videos and written content. Designed to be incorporated into any organizations existing website, the Stickley on Security Training Solution allows organizations to keep their members up to date with the latest security threats, reducing future risk and potential losses.

Symitar, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, is a provider of integrated computer systems for credit unions of all sizes. Symitar has been selected as the primary technology partner by more than 800 credit unions, serving as a single source for integrated, enterprise-wide automation and as a single point of contact and support.