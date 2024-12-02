Symantec's Cyber Security Services to be acquired by Accenture

Via this acquisition, Accenture Security will become one of the providers of managed security services, further facilitating its ability to help companies rapidly anticipate, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Financial terms were not, however, disclosed.

Symantec’s portfolio of Cyber Security Services includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centres, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence, and incident response services. Its security operations centres are located in the US, the UK, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.

Accenture investment in Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business will be the latest in a series of acquisitions, which include Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore, and FusionX. Completion of the acquisition is expected to happen in March 2020.