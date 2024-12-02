Symantec, SSL Store enable encryption program

Symantec is gaining more traction with Encryption Everywhere by enlisting web hosting providers and resellers, such as The SSL Store. While The SSL Store has been a long-time Symantec partner, the company will now offer the full array of Encryption Everywhere options, from basic encryption to security solutions to their web hosting partners.

The SSL Store’s reach tends to include many small to medium-sized businesses and individual websites, a vastly underserved market when it comes to standard encryption and cybersecurity. The SSL Store is able to accelerate the adoption of Encryption Everywhere across millions of websites through their existing network of 7,000 other resellers plus their current network of customers.

The SSL Store is owned by the Internet security company Rapid Web Services and is a provider of SSL security certificates.