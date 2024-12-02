Symantec launches Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 to further grow endpoint innovation

Powered by artificial intelligence on the endpoint and in the cloud, Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 fuses essential endpoint technologies with machine learning and memory exploit mitigation in a single agent, delivering a multi-layered solution able to stop advanced threats and respond at the endpoint.

Symantec Endpoint Protection delivers protection in a lightweight package, building on industry-leading 99.9 percent efficacy, low false positives and a 70 percent reduced footprint over the previous generation through new advanced cloud lookup capabilities.

Symantec provides customers a single agent and management capabilities that addresses threats in new ways, such as advanced machine learning powered by Symantec’s Global Intelligence Network.

It also provies integration with existing infrastructure through published APIs which enables management of endpoints in multiple locations and across diverse operating systems and platforms.

Access to Symantec’s threat cloud technology reduces daily definition file updates by 70%, reducing bandwidth use across the company network.

Integration with Symantec Advanced Threat Protection solution detects and responds to stealthy threats at the endpoint using a single agent.