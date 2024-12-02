Symantec has added the Imperva Incapsula service

Imperva Incapsula, a cloud-based security service will round out the Symantec Website Security solution as an additional service that can quickly identify and address risks related to DDoS and other types of web attacks.

The Symantec Complete Website Security solution helps organizations to keep a good relation with their online users and consumers by protecting their websites and data in transit. The addition of Imperva Incapsula will extend consumer confidence by protecting websites from downtime and improving the user experience through faster website response time.

Using Imperva Incapsula, organizations of any size can protect their businesses with enterprise-grade web application security, DDoS mitigation, performance optimization and load balancing.

Imperva is a provider of cyber security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications. The companys SecureSphere, CounterBreach, Incapsula and Skyfence product lines enable organizations to discover assets and risks, protect information in the cloud and on-premises, and comply with regulations.