Sygno joins ING Labs' 2022 Programme





During the 2022 programme, Sygno will bring its technology into ING’s existing transaction monitoring environment and help the bank fight financial crime. Sygno and ING will enter a co-creation cycle, starting with models on automated alert handling.

Sygno develops custom AutoML models that tackle transaction monitoring risks while reducing the amount of false positives. Sygno’s solution is based on anomaly detection and focuses on legitimate customer behaviour. Sygno’s technology can be deployed in a scalable and regulator-proof way and does not require complex migrations.

ING Labs combines ING’s internal knowledge and network with those of others to bring disruptive ideas to market. It is already collaborating with over 130 partners in areas such as blockchain, AI, Open Banking, and aggregation platforms.