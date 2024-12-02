Switzerland to join two EU security cooperation projects





Following this announcement, Switzerland has announced that it will participate in two European Union security initiatives, which are aimed at strengthening cooperation between armed forces in a bid to boost the overall neutral country's defense capabilities.

Following this announcement, Switzerland has announced that it will participate in two European Union security initiatives, which are aimed at strengthening cooperation between armed forces in a bid to boost the overall neutral country's defense capabilities.











More information on the announcement

The Federal Council also decided to take part in the projects belonging to the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) "Military Mobility" and "Cyber Ranges Federation". The council’s decision was compatible with Swiss neutrality as well, while Switzerland said the military initiative would also facilitate the processing of cross-border transport and movement applications, as others aimed to optimise cooperation on cyber defense.

The process of simplifying the initiatives will also have a positive effect on Switzerland's missions abroad, for example in the context of training of military promotion of peace. At the same time, some 25 EU members were also involved in Military Mobility, which is being coordinated by the Netherlands, while Canada, Norway, and the US make part as third countries.

The government also mentioned that it is set to join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO) in order to optimise its defenses against hackers and online attacks. By joining ECSO, the government is set to receive information about current technology decisions, and developments, as well as access to networks of experts.

The ECSO's 300 members include large and small companies, universities and research centers, as well as European governments.