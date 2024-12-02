Switzerland drafts tighter rules to combat money laundering





Drafted by the Swiss government, the new rules will be presented to parliament in 2024 following consultation.

Switzerland, known for its banks serving as the primary global hub for offshore wealth management, has made concerted efforts to distance itself from its previous reputation as a place for criminals seeking to conceal unlawfully acquired assets. The country routinely exchanges bank account information with over 100 countries. However, Switzerland has faced increasing international pressure to shed more light on the realm of corporate ownership, where many companies and entities, such as trusts, obscure the identity of real beneficiaries.



If these new rules are accepted, lawyers, accountants, and other company consultants who set up trusts, holding companies, or arrange real estate deals will also become subject to due diligence rules and reporting obligations.











Initially put forward in October 2022, the government also explained its intentions to establish a central registry to track who actually owns legal entities, in a move to fight money laundering via shell companies.



This new register, to be held at the Federal Department of Justice and Police, would detail the beneficial owners of companies and other legal entities, with a body within the finance ministry carrying out checks on the registry and, if necessary, imposing sanctions.



The new rules would also be stricter obligations for banks, firms, and service providers to scrutinise and control risks of sanctions violations amongst their clientele.



Moreover, under the proposed rules, all future real estate deals would also be subject to due diligence scrutiny, while cash payments for precious metals and gemstones, such as gold and diamonds, would be subject to money laundering checks above a value of USD 17,055, reducing from the current threshold of USD 113,352.





Swiss Government to Track Corporate Ownership