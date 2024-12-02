This announcement builds on the pilot program that launched in 2024 and was made during a public participation meeting that highlighted the technical standards and implementation timeline.











Details on the announcement

The Swiss Federal Council selected DID:webvh as the method for Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs), enabling citizens to maintain control over their digital identifiers without relying on a centralised authority.

This initiation is consistent with broader European efforts to implement decentralised identity systems. The system will use a VC-based trust protocol employing Verifiable Credentials (VCs) for secure identity information sharing.The system will use SD-JWT (Selective Disclosure JSON Web Token) technology for credential formatting. This allows users to disclose specific identity attributes while maintaining the privacy of other information.

The implementation includes OpenID4VCI and OpenID4VP protocols for credential issuance and verification, establishing standardised communication between identity providers, holders, and verifiers. These protocols also gained traction in European digital identity projects.

SWIYU, the Federal Electronic Wallet, is the primary interface for E-ID management. This will provide functionality for storing, managing, and presenting digital credentials across various use cases.

Implementation will proceed through multiple phases, beginning with a public beta environment called ‘PLAYGROUND’ scheduled for launch in Q1 2025. This will allow future issuers and verifiers to test the system.

The initiative also includes a pre-release environment focused on developing proof of concepts. As the system matures, the environment will transition into full production status.