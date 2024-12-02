Swisscom Trust Services, Cryptomathic to deliver flexible remote e-Signature service

Swisscom Trust Services is a European provider of Qualified Electronic Signature for both the European regulation (eIDAS) and Switzerland’s legislation (ZertES). The Selected Signing Service combines the qualified certificate of Swisscom Trust Services with the Cryptomathic Signer solution and allows electronic signatures to be integrated into existing business workflows while granting validity across Europe on a qualified level.

The solution addresses both consumers and businesses. Furthermore, companies can still use their existing solutions for identification (i.e. video or face-to-face identification) and authentication (i.e. via App or SMS).

By installing the ‘What You See Is What You Sign’ (WYSIWYS) component from Cryptomathic in their own environment, an interface with Signer is established which receives the valid certificate from Swisscom Trust Services’ data centre. The joint solution enables customers to choose their model depending on their requirements, region, industry, and business model.