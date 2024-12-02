Swiss telecom operator to use biometrics for ID checks

The new system sends the customer a QR code via e-mail when he or she orders a new product online. Then, the customer scans the QR code and the front and back of his/her ID with the smartphone, records a video selfie, and signs on the smartphone using a stylus or finger. The valid contract documents are immediately available in the customers My Sunrise account. Once identification is complete, customers’ video clips are deleted in maximum ten days.

The face recognition sequence is initially checked against the ID document in the Sunrise back office. No data is saved on the smartphone, and the entire process is protected by the Sunrise Information Security Management System, which is certified to ISO 27001 standards.