Swiggy partners with SHIELD for enhanced fraud prevention

By leveraging SHIELD's Device Intelligence, Swiggy aims to mitigate the misuse of promotions and dishonest practices within its Delivery Partner network. Promo abuse poses a significant challenge for online businesses worldwide, encompassing the exploitation of platform discounts, sign-up incentives, referral rewards, and time-sensitive offers.

Fraudulent syndicates employ various tactics such as generating fake accounts using app cloners and modified applications, negatively impacting user acquisition returns and depriving genuine users of entitled benefits.

Moreover, delivery partners resort to deceptive means to manipulate location data, achieve targets, and illegitimately claim rewards, undermining the overall user experience and eroding trust in the platform's integrity.





The integration of SHIELD's device-first risk assessment significantly enhances Swiggy's Trust & Safety team's proactive identification of fraudulent activities and abuse on the platform.

Representatives of Swiggy emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing urban consumers' quality of life by providing unmatched convenience. They highlighted how the partnership with SHIELD strengthens Swiggy's fraud prevention and detection mechanisms, enabling a focus on genuine users and proactive management of potential abuses.

SHIELD representatives acknowledged Swiggy's position as a convenience leader in the Indian market and expressed pride in supporting Swiggy's endeavour to establish trust and fairness standards.