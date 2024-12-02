SWIFT releases cyber-security threat intelligence portal

The ‘SWIFT Information Sharing and Analysis Centre’ (SWIFT ISAC) is available to the SWIFT community and stores all the valuable information SWIFT has been sharing with its community through KB Tips in their existing Knowledge Base on swift.com.

As a result, all the related and existing intelligence bulletins will be stored in the ISAC portal, in a readily readable and searchable format, aligned with standardised templates. This information includes malware details such as file hashes and YARA rules, Indicators of Compromise, as well as details on the Modus Operandi used by the cyber-criminals, according to the company’s press release.

Furthermore, the information, which is particularly relevant to SWIFT customers, can also be downloaded as PDF reports or as machine-readable files in OpenIOC format, an XML-based file format that is commonly used by the cyber-security industry.