SWIFT forms Customer Security Intelligence team with security pros support

The two cybersecurity companies will contribute to SWIFT’s in-house cybersecurity expertise and work closely with SWIFT’s newly formed Customer Security Intelligence team to support SWIFT’s customer information sharing initiative and to help boosting cyber security across the global SWIFT community.

The information sharing initiative is a key part of SWIFT’s recently launched Customer Security Programme. Under this initiative SWIFT is assisting its community by undertaking forensic investigations on customer compromises related to SWIFT products and services. These will complement the internal investigations being carried out by affected customers.

SWIFT is also feeding related intelligence, in anonymised form, back to the wider SWIFT community in order to help prevent future frauds in customer environments. SWIFT shares relevant security information with its oversight bodies, appropriate Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC) groups and other forensic companies.