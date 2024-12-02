swIDch uses dynamic PANs to overcome numberless cards limitations

Eliminating numbers on payment cards increases security if customers lose their card. However, hackers can exploit weaknesses through online payments because the customer’s card information is static. Logged credentials risk being targeted for CNP (card not present) fraud.

Another consequence of using static PANs is BIN (bank identification number) attacks letting cybercriminals know BIN numbers and systematically generate potential valid card numbers.

swIDch has introduced dynamic virtual PAN technology for businesses offering a numberless cards solution. This API-driven technology replaces static with dynamic PANs as well as eliminating access points for hackers.