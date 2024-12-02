Following a preliminary assessment, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FS) concluded that Klarna breached several regulatory requirements, with the regulator mentioning this in a redacted letter sent to the company’s representatives in July 2024 and seen by the local newspaper Dagens Industri. As part of the letter, the FSA covered a minimum of six provisions in the Money Laundering Act, including a general risk assessment, risk assessment of customers, and Know Your Customer rules. Additionally, it concentrated its attention on the requirements for improved customer awareness procedures if a user was thought to be associated with a high risk of money laundering.
The announcement tracks Klarna’s preparations for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2025 after its revenue scaled 27% in the first half of 2024, as per the company’s information. When asked to comment on the news, Klarna declined to provide any information to Dagens Industri on how the FSA’s assessment might impact the expected timeline. In addition, the company refused to give a statement when contacted by Bloomberg
, with it mentioning its plans to communicate a decision when it has one.
Moreover, the FSA is now set to investigate whether these are grounds to intervene against Klarna and how that should be proceeded.
Klarna’s public IPO
The current news comes shortly after Klarna’s announcement
regarding its progress in selecting Goldman Sachs for its IPO in the US. The development, in which the company’s IPO was expected next year, coincided with Klarna’s discussion with investors when it came to a potential sale of existing shares ahead of the IPO. Despite initially considering targeting a valuation of nearly USD 200 billion, these plans were still under assessment and could be subject to modification.
Furthermore, other banks were set to be included in the underwriting syndicate, as detailed by sources who requested anonymity due to confidentiality reasons. At that time, both Klarna and Goldman Sachs declined to make any comments on the matter.
