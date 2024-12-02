Sweden deals with massive data breach

The data breach exposed the names, photos and home addresses of millions of Swedish citizen, including fighter pilots of Swedish air force, members of the militarys most secretive units, police suspects, people under the witness relocation programme, the weight capacity of all roads and bridges, and much more.

In 2015, the Swedish Transport Agency hand over IBM an IT maintenance contract to manage its databases and networks. However, the Swedish Transport Agency uploaded IBMs entire database onto cloud servers, which covered details on every vehicle in the country, including police and military registrations, and individuals on witness protection programs. The transport agency then emailed the entire database in messages to marketers that subscribe to it.

According to the Swedish Secret Service, the investigation into the scope of the leak is still ongoing and the database may not be secured until the fall of 2017.