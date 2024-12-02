



As per the information detailed in the press release, the new feature is set to enable corporations to conveniently verify up to 10,000 records in Excel format. This aims to improve efficiency and security in financial transactions.











SurePay’s additional functionality capabilities

The bulk functionality intends to simplify the validation process, enabling users to instantly assess UK accounts directly within the portal. Customers can filter results based on ‘no matches’, name suggestions, and ‘inactive accounts’, which ensures precise verification and reduces potential risks. Provided to corporates via their bank, SurePay’s portal validates both personal and business accounts, ensuring comprehensive coverage for diverse financial needs.



Some of the key capabilities of SurePay’s CoP portal include:

Integrated portal for executing checks in the EU and the UK;

Clear display of account attributes for improved transparency and decision-making;

Instantly check whether customer, supplier, and employee details are accurate, supporting the minimisation of errors and fraud;

White label options for Payment Service Providers (PSPs), enabling them to customise the solution to their brand identity while delivering increased security features to their customers.

According to SurePay’s officials, the company’s addition of bulk checks on its UK CoP portal underlines its commitment to offering improved solutions that can simplify financial processes and enhance security for businesses and PSPs operating in the UK market. SurePay’s portal supports users in reducing accidental or misdirected payments, improving customer experiences, meeting regulatory requirements, and offering a secure payment journey. Additionally, the CoP portal minimises the risk of fraud by offering the check by name and corresponding account number feature and direct insight into closed accounts.





SurePay’s recent developments