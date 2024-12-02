Surecomp safeguards trade operations with Semsoft

LESTR is an advanced AI and data analytics maritime and trade risk intelligence platform developed by Semsoft. The solution enables companies to monitor suspicious activity across their international trade operations, leading Surecomp to add it to its trade finance hub RIVO.

The strategic partnership with French-based Semsoft has been developing over several months, with RIVO customers now able to seamlessly access the LESTR solution to mitigate trade-based risk, streamline due-diligence and escalation workflows, and provide in-depth analysis on trade and trade finance activity.











Regulation aims to curb illicit trade

In Surecomp's continued effort to facilitate streamlined trade finance process efficiency, reduce time, cost and risk, the addition of LESTR to RIVO marks another significant milestone. Regulatory requirements and international guidelines, such as the recent advisory published by OFAC, clearly emphasise a rise in illicit trade which needs to be monitored. As a result, it’s increasingly important for companies to optimise visibility and controls across their supply chain to build resilience for future growth.

Officials from Semsoft said that shipping has long-been used as a cover for illegal activity, but this has become an even bigger issue following recent fraud cases and geopolitical events. They’re happy that LESTR is now available to RIVO customers, expanding the reach of trade-related risk management and informed decision-making for enhanced compliance and maritime security.

Also commenting on this partnership, Surecomp’s representatives highlighted the importance of implementing cutting-edge solutions to adapt to the evolving landscape of trade finance. One of the many advantages of RIVO is that they collaborate with fintechs like Semsoft to bring their customers intelligent insights, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive risk management to redefine how they scale global trade finance.





What does Semsoft do?

Semsoft is a French technology company founded in 2009, originally a spin-off from Orange Labs and the result of 10 years of INRIA research in data fusion and artificial intelligence. Semsoft's flagship solution, LESTR, is a maritime and trade risk intelligence platform for monitoring suspicious activity across international trade operations.

Through key features such as vessel and container tracking, sanctions screening, vessel risk assessment, trade-based AML/CFT monitoring, and document authentication checks, LESTR helps to detect and prevent all forms of illicit activity in order to ensure compliance, enhance operational efficiency and safeguard against illegal or damaging practice.





More information about Surecomp

Surecomp is a provider of digital trade finance solutions for corporates and financial institutions. They enable seamless, sustainable trade by breaking down barriers and fostering collaboration. Their portfolio of cloud and on-premises solutions streamlines the trade finance lifecycle for frictionless transaction processing, enhanced risk mitigation, compliance, decision support and growth. Underpinned by numerous global offices and an extensive partner network, their customer footprint spans over eighty countries across the world.