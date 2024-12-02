Surecomp Marketplace now live with anti-money laundering solution ThetaRay

According to the press release, financial crime solution ThetaRay can now be accessed through open API connectivity to help banks and corporates mitigate the risks of trade based anti-money laundering (AML), fraud and automatic teller machine (ATM) security breaches. ThetaRay is built on big data, artificial intelligence-based analytics used to detect suspicious behaviour, real-time anomalies and to uncover previously unidentified risks. Besides, ThetaRay plays a critical role in the trade finance digitization journey.

Therefore, Surecomp customers can benefit from an intuitive artificial intelligence, machine learning-based platform to further strengthen their digital risk management strategy.

Overall, ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organisations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities.