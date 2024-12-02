Suravenir Assurances adopts Shift Technology's solution for insurance fraud prevention

As part of their agreement, the carrier will use the tech to automate the detection of potentially fraudulent automobile and multi-risk home (MRH) insurance claims. The reason behind choosing Shift is that the company provides expertise and specialised know-how in the area of identification of fraudulent claims.

Suravenir Assurances, a subsidiary of the Arkéa group, is a player in the French insurance market, while Shift Technology is a provider of AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions for the global insurance industry. Force uses advance data science and AI, and analyses an insurer's claims data to identify potential fraud in accordance with constantly evolving fraud scenarios and models.