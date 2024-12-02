Suprema unveils its facial recognition solution

In addition, the company showcased its latest mobile credential solution, facial recognition tech, and enterprise access control solutions, while announcing the new FaceStation and significant improvements over existing face recognition products. FaceStation will be released in 2020.

Suprema also offers its BioStar 2 platform, a web-based, open, and integrated security platform that provides comprehensive functionality for access control and time and attendance. This solution can control various accesses in multiple spaces and manage all credentials such as fingerprint, card, face, mobile, and QR.