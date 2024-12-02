Suprema and Genetec offer identity management solution

Suprema biometric devices can now be paired with Genetec’s Security Center unified security platform through Entertech Systems’ BioConnect 3.0 identity management platform. Together, these products simplify the process of deploying, enrolling and managing biometrics for secure access control in any situation.

This new integration facilitates managing the true identities of employees, visitors and the general public. Suprema works with customers to ensure finger and face recognition is used every day for secure access to both physical facilities and software applications.

Genetec develops open-platform software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry.

Suprema is a global provider in biometrics and security technology. Suprema’s portfolio of products include biometric access control systems, time and attendance devices, fingerprint/live scanners and embedded fingerprint modules.