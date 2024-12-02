SuperCom's e-Gov division secures USD 1 mln from a national government customer





SuperCom is a global provider of secure solutions for the e-government, public safety, healthcare, and finance sectors. Per the contract, SuperCom will provide various core elements of its flexible e-Gov secured solutions. This contract will allow for potential expansion of additional e-Gov modules to be added to the solution. Moreover, there is a potential increase in the near future of this order to a total of USD 2 million.

The company's e-Gov solutions facilitate national security and are basic tools for prevention of crimes in general and identity theft specifically. SuperCom's e-Gov division functions as a system integrator and tech provider active in the national ID and e-government industry. Working exclusively with governments and the public sector, SuperCom's e-Gov division is internationally recognised for the design, development, integration and delivery of secured national ID and e-government solutions.