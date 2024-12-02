SuperChoice partners with Alacer Group to tackle fraudulent transactions

Through the adoption of the Alacer Group’s Velocity FinCrime Solution Suite, SuperChoice will strengthen its digital transaction monitoring efforts against digital fraud and AML compliance. Velocity utilises advances in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning to equip the fintech with optimised solution against fraudulent transactions.

The fraud detection platform will support SuperChoice with targeted multi-channel AML and fraud alerts. With its analytics engine, Velocity will help the former achieve enhanced protection and compliance consistently. Alacer-Velocity’s Transaction and Behaviour Monitoring System is designed to meet regulatory standards. The system is flexible with a range of out-of-box rules and convenient to use for detection, alerting, scoring, and reporting to regulatory authorities.