Suncorp Bank adds fingerprint login for mobile banking application

The newly introduced feature uses Apple biometric technology and enables users with compatible iPhone or iPad devices to log into their accounts by touching a screen with their finger.

According to Suncorp’s digital banking manager, 40% of the bank’s iOS customers already have a fingerprint-ready device and are looking for more streamlined options to manage their money. Fingerprint Login will be available from August 12 on the Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, and iPad Mini 3.

