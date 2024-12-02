



Developed with direct input from fincrime teams and Sumsub clients, the new feature introduces AI-driven tools and intelligent automation to assist investigators in responding to risks in real time.











The Case Management solution offers a unified workspace for cross-functional teams by centralising identity information, payment history, risk scores, and internal audit notes within a single intelligent interface.





Introducing the AI assistant

One of the features of this update is Summy, Sumsub’s new AI Assistant, which provides case summaries and action recommendations for risk, compliance, and fraud teams. Summy offers investigators the complete context of each case, including user background, transaction history, and behavioural insights, while suggesting optimal next steps to optimise decision-making.

Case Management is an integral part of Sumsub’s identity verification, anti-fraud, and AML solutions, fully integrated and ready for deployment without complex adoption procedures.

According to company officials, this launch comes as financial crime teams face increasingly complex threats. The global average fraud rate surged by 30% year-over-year, rising from 2% in 2024 to 2.6% in 2025, driven by deepfakes, fraud-as-a-service, and rapidly evolving typologies.





AI Assistant key features

Besides Summy, the benefits of the AI assistant include:

Pre-built, customisable workflow templates (Case Blueprints) that can be set up and used immediately;

Unified access to applicant data, document, AML flags, and payments, which removes silos and accelerates investigations;

Custom case views and role-based access control customise data visibility and sensitive information, allowing for the optimal reassignment of responsibilities and access among team members;

Real-time risk updates ensure that every decision aligns with the most recent user behaviour and transaction patterns;

Fraud network detection uses AI to uncover hidden connections between suspicious users and real behaviours.

The new updates were tested by Sumsub’s Quality Control Team and are based on extensive research into fincrime teams, as well as insights gathered during the company's Customer Advisory Board meetings. The solutions aim to address the pressing challenges in Case Management, optimising investigations, and managing for fraud and risk professionals.