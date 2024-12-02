Sumsub, Smart Engines to boost fraud recognition capabilities

The companies aim to prevent the use of forged IDs (such as dummies, photocopies, and monitor recaptures) in the 200+ countries and territories in which they operate, creating a reliable and secure digital KYC experience for customers worldwide.

Smart Engines’ ID scanning software uses AI to help Sumsub detect fraud with greater speed and accuracy. The software specifically protects against multiple forms of ID forgery, including dummies, photocopies, and monitor recaptures of documents. It features Computation Document Forensic AI, which enables accurate detection of optical variable devices (such as holographic security elements) and special visual security elements (monograms, ornaments, etc.). Document geometry checks and inspections within video streams and separate frames are also made possible by this technology.

Smart Engines also enables data cross-comparison and verification of document validity to detect forgery more accurately. This is possible through their original GreenOCR technology, which helps Sumsub to perform automated recognition of 100,000 documents per hour. This will allow Sumsub to minimise processor energy consumption due to Smart Engines’ framework of 8-bit and 4-bit pipelines for deep neural network inference.