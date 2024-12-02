Sumsub rolls out NFC identity verification solution

Sumsub’s NFC-based verification solution can read and interact with NFC chips in compatible IDs and ePassports. It works on the mobile SDK (iOS, Android, native plugins) and is exclusively available to users with NFC readers on their mobile devices.

The feature is aimed at the increasing number of users with NFC-chipped ID documents. Over 150 countries including Australia, China, Canada, and the USA currently issue ePassports (aka ‘biometric passports’) with NFC chips, and the EU has mandated NFC chips for ID cards since 2004.

NFC verification may be more secure than ordinary document checks since data is read directly from an NFC chip, which Sumsub estimates to result in 99% document authenticity. Personal data gets an additional layer of protection too, since users need to have their original document in hand to pass verification. According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the NFC market will reach USD 30 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17%.