



According to Sumsub, the healthtech sector recorded the highest year-on-year spike across industries, specifically 723% compared to the first quarter of 2024. When it comes to fintech, fraud holds the highest year-on-year rise in fraud in APAC, with 116% expansion over the same period. This spike can be associated with the growth that both sectors are currently experiencing, with fintech being projected to reach USD 1150 billion by 2032, while digital health is expected to reach USD 488.50 billion.











The fraud problem in APAC

As detailed in the report, fraudsters are now utilising more sophisticated methods, including generative AI, synthetic identity documents, deepfakes, and AI-driven tactics. The use of deepfakes poses substantial concerns, with Singapore recording a 1,500% increase in deepfake fraud cases from 2024, while Hong Kong witnesses a 1,900% spike.

Furthermore, AI-powered tools are leveraged to develop synthetic identity documents, merging real data, such as a valid ID number, with fictitious details to create a complete non-existent persona. For fintech and healthtech specifically, these AI-generated documents are utilised to impersonate legitimate users during Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. Through this, fraudsters can access financial services or sensitive health records, in turn leading to significant risks to service providers and end customers.

At a global level, synthetic identity document fraud cases have spiked by 195%, with APAC witnessing an even more substantial rise of 233%, emphasising the scale and sophistication of the threat. Sumsub revealed that several APAC markets have recorded a serious year-on-year rise in synthetic identity document fraud from the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2025. Among these, the company mentions:

Philippines: 291% increase;

Hong Kong: 209% increase;

Thailand: 188% increase;

Singapore: 184% increase;

Australia: 117% increase.

Representatives from Sumsub mentioned that, to better protect themselves, businesses in the APAC region must adopt multi-layered, adaptive defences and move beyond outdated approaches. The company plans to focus on supporting businesses by anticipating new attack vectors and providing optimised, full-cycle verification solutions.