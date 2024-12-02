Sumsub regulated as Compliance-as-a-Service provider





This means that companies can delegate their compliance and verification related issues to Sumsub and focus entirely on their core business goals.

Businesses can benefit from this service in two main ways. First, Sumsub offers consultation support, which means that compliance experts will assist in drafting AML policies, consult on regulatory specifics, and provide practical advice on building user verification processes in a fully compliant and efficient way.

Second, clients may outsource their compliance tasks to Sumsub, and take advantage of the artificial intelligence-powered antifraud software and full-time compliance assistance on offer. This means that Sumsub’s in-house compliance officers and anti-money laundering (AML) analysts will handle the client’s KYC-related tasks.

Sumsub is a provider of identity verification, KYC/KYB, and AML compliance, helping businesses verify users and comply with regulations.