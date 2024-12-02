Sumsub receives CySEC's ASP license to help financial businesses with AML compliance

This additional qualification will help Sumsub consult over 1000 businesses with meeting their AML requirements. Sumsub’s KYC/AML solution received CySEC’s Administrative Services Provider (ASP) license certificate. With this new license, Sumsub will help more companies achieve compliance standards through a variety of technical solutions including anti-fraud, KYC, and enhanced due diligence.

With the ASP license, Sumsub aims to expand its range of services to include a full internal audit service, comprehensive compliance support services, special investigations, preparation and documentation of internal procedures, customer due diligence outsourcing, monthly and/or quarterly compliance reports, and compliance support for KYC and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, according to the official press release.