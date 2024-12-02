Sumsub launches 'Workflow Builder' to help companies orchestrate verification

This new offering will allow companies to automate onboarding decision-making with flexible rules and actions, making user journey seamless while keeping pass rates high. At the same time, the Workflow Builder promises to secure businesses from fraud while ensuring full compliance with regulations.











Setting customised rules in the dashboard

Sumsub’s Workflow Builder is designed for global online businesses in the fintech, crypto, trading, marketplace, gaming, and shared mobility industries. The feature can be set up in the dashboard in no time, code-free.

With the Sumsub dashboard, automating user verification is simple. All that’s required from the client is to set up the verification logic, which includes picking triggers such as age, gender, country, previous KYC data, etc. and choose the appropriate rules and actions. From there, onboarding-related decision-making is automated, with clients retaining full control over which cases to review manually.

With Workflow Builder, there are basically no limits for customisation. The solution lets businesses create flexible onboarding workflows with any level of sophistication, code-free. In addition, workflows can be adapted to different countries and user groups based on Sumsub’s advanced risk scoring system. For instance, applicants from high-risk locations can be automatically double-checked, while liveness checks can be triggered following suspicious user actions. Workflow Builder allows companies to configure multi-directional user journeys with various verification step combinations depending on hundreds of factors they choose to take into account at any point in customer onboarding.





Helping businesses remain compliant

Regarding KYC/AML-related legal requirements for online businesses, Sumsub’s experienced team of 30+ compliance in-house experts is available to create compliant and user-friendly verification flows for any market or jurisdiction.

Company officials stated that with the Workflow Builder, Sumsub’s clients are now able to orchestrate the entire customer lifecycle and automate the decision-making process during onboarding, which allows them to focus on their core business goals. At the same time, this new feature simplifies the onboarding flow for end users, making their experience frictionless. Apart from saving time and money, this solution is designed to help businesses maximize user pass rates, forward global expansion, and keep their clients happy.