The digital signature technology carries the same legal weight as a handwritten signature by validating the signatory’s identity and confirming document authenticity. It complies with the eIDAS framework and national laws, supporting secure and efficient cross-border transactions.

The solution addresses the challenges of remote onboarding by integrating identity capture with biometric verification. This approach links signatures created on qualified signature creation devices to the individual signatory and includes tamper-evident measures to ensure that documents remain unchanged after signing.

Noteworthy benefits

Some of the most important features of the QES Verification system include:

Regulatory compliance: fully aligns with eIDAS and national laws across EU countries and Norway.

Cross-border recognition: accepted in all EU member states and Norway, simplifying international transactions.

Process efficiency reduces the need for face-to-face identification, which may lower costs and save time.

Legal equivalence: provides digital signatures with the same legal validity as handwritten signatures.

Improved security: incorporates encryption, user control, and tamper-detection mechanisms to maintain document integrity.

In the official press release, representatives from Sumsub, explained that the new system was developed to address the increasing need for secure digital verification methods amid rising fraud risks.

They noted that the system’s traceable, tamper-evident features, supported by biometric verification, allow for the remote completion of legally binding agreements while meeting regulatory standards.

The news follows Sumsub’s entry into the Payments Association EU (PA EU), alongside Mastercard, Visa, Paypal, Amazon, and other retailers and companies. The association is a group of stakeholders in the payments sector that supports commercial connections between businesses and advocates for better policies. The members are the enterprises forming all the components of the payments value chain in the 27 countries of the EU.

As a patron-level member of the organisation, Sumsub received the opportunity to speak to policymakers and senior industry leaders to advocate for more effective protections against identity fraud.