Sumsub launches a new version of its 2024 learning course

The launch comes in the context of positive feedback received after its initial release in February 2024. The course attracted registration from over 2,500 professionals in the fintech sector, focusing on areas such as anti-money laundering (AML), anti-fraud, and compliance.

According to the official press release, participants found the self-paced course beneficial in enhancing their skills relevant to combating financial crime within their respective organisations. Feedback from over 99% of participants indicated that the course contributed to improving their job-related skills, with many expressing a willingness to recommend it to their peers. Notably, 41.4% of participants hailed from the fintech industry, followed by 14.7% from the crypto sector.

More information about the course

The course, which is typically valued at over USD 800, was offered free of charge and featured insights from a diverse group of financial crime experts, ranging from junior compliance officers to seasoned Money Laundering Reporting Officers (MLROs). Sumsub's objective with this initiative is to provide accessible knowledge to professionals at all levels of experience.

In the official press release, representatives from Sumsub expressed pride in the launch of the second batch of the Transaction Monitoring course, highlighting the importance of empowering professionals with essential skills to combat financial crime in today's evolving landscape. In essence, the Masterclass reflects Sumsub's commitment to equipping industry professionals with knowledge and strategies for safeguarding businesses against illicit activities.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate, demonstrating their commitment to staying updated on the latest transaction monitoring tactics.