Combatting deepfakes and financial crime

As a patron-level member of the organisation, Sumsub will have the opportunity to speak to policymakers and senior industry leaders to advocate for more effective protections against identity fraud.

The fraud statistics by industry reveal that the top five sectors with the highest fraud percentages are dating, online media, banking & insurance, video gaming, and crypto. Identity fraud has sharply risen in recent years, with the global fraud rate being 1.10% in 2021, and surging to 2.50% in 2024. This rise emphasises the growing prevalence of identity fraud and highlights the urgent need for improved security measures to protect personal information.

Sumsub’s recent 2024 Identity Fraud Report found that 67% of all companies surveyed reported an increase in fraud attempts. Fraud in the fintech and banking sectors grew by 156% and 162% between 2023 and 2024, making them the second and third fastest-growing sectoral targets for fraud.

In 2024, one of the main identity fraud trends was AI-driven attacks through deepfakes. As AI technology advances, deepfake-based fraud is expected to become more widespread and harder to detect.

Fraud rates have increased particularly in Europe, where deepfake fraud incidents have risen by 142% between 2023 and 2024. Sumsub’s internal data shows that deepfakes are present in 7% of all fraud cases globally.

Deepfakes, both audio and video, have become a growing threat in financial fraud, especially in high-value transactions and account takeovers. Financial institutions will need to invest in a multilayered approach to strengthen their existing voiceprint and facial biometrics solutions to further secure digital interactions and prevent unauthorised access.