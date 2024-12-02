Sumsub invests USD 1 mln in software development





Its latest feature is ‘Prooface’, a solution for ID verification and onboarding that is commonly used in digital banking industry. It should also provide iBeta compliant protection against the fraud vectors — presentation attacks, replay attacks, API injection, and deep fakes.

For this onboarding process, users are asked to turn their head in a small circle, enabling swift biometric analysis of facial characteristics. Prooface takes live selfies from different angles, collecting biometric data, encrypting it, and sending it back for analysis.