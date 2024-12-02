Sumsub introduces its Non-Document Verification in the UK





Through this integration, customers across the fintech, crypto, ecommerce, online gaming, and transportation industries can securely onboard their users via official bank records. This enables a near-instant identity verification process while remaining compliant with UK regulations. Non-Document Verification is also currently available in Nigeria, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Ghana, Bangladesh, India, and the Netherlands.











Non-Document Verification’s features

The solution has been developed through a strategic partnership with OneID, a UK Government-certified identity provider. OneID supports users during their verification process, ensuring compliance with personal data regulations.

Through this, Sumsub can provide document-free verification for 95% of the adult population, facilitating customer identity verification via data from major financial institutions. These include Barclay, Bank of Scotland, Chase, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, MBNA, Monzo, Nationwide, NatWest, RBS, Santander, Starling, TSB, Ulster, and Virgin Money.



The Non-Document Verification solution offers several benefits for clients, including a fast verification process, without the need to upload their identity documents. During the onboarding process, users need to select their bank and are directed to its page to log in to their bank account. After they provide consent for personal data sharing, Sumsub instantly retrieves and verifies the required data.



Document-free verification may lead to a minimised drop-off rate and to increased conversion rates due to the enhanced user experience. Sumsub simplifies the process with a user-friendly, code-free approach, enabling customer compliance teams to adapt to diverse regulatory and country-specific needs. This is done through its Workflow Builder and web software development kit (SDK) integration, eliminating the need for in-house developers.



Sumsub allows its costumers’ teams to integrate its solutions into their own user flow while incorporating their own corporate branding into the SDK and interface for end-users. Moreover, Sumsub ensures that the non-document verification process is secure from fraud and misuse, due to its electronic identification technology.





