The solution aims to provide real-time, government-backed validation of identity documents such as passports, driving licences, and visas. This ensures compliance with local AML and KYC regulations while reducing fraud and improving onboarding processes through automation.











Sumsub integrates DVS

Used by over 2,600 businesses and firms, DVS is a trusted system powered by government-authorised services. For Australian businesses in need of secure and compliant document and personal data validation, Sumsub’s integration with DVS optimises user onboarding and ensures real-time verification.

The DVS solution helps businesses meet identity verification obligations by providing reliable, government-based validation compliant with Australian regulatory requirements. It verifies a wide range of Australian identity documents, including passports, driving licences, and foreign passports containing a visa, and instantly provides actionable results.

The integration also reduces operational costs by automating document validation, minimising the need for manual checks, and helping businesses avoid potential penalties for non-compliance. It detects inconsistencies and fraud, reducing the risk of identity theft or fraudulent account creation.

Sumsub aims to support Australian clients with a secure, government-backed process to stay ahead of evolving threats and help businesses achieve compliance with ALM and NYC standards while optimising due diligence procedures.





Australia combats identity fraud

Australia is a significant region for identity fraud in the APAC region. According to Sumsub’s Identity Fraud Report 2024, the country saw a 138% increase in identity fraud cases from 2023 to 2024, making it the sixth-highest in the region for fraud growth.

To combat this, the government decided to drive for better privacy and security in identity verification, requiring that companies implement better systems to protect clients.

For this purpose, the Australian government recently introduced the Scam Prevention Framework, which will include penalties of up to USD 50 million for non-compliance.

Australia DVS is recognised as a reliable electronic data verification method by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) under the national AML/CTF framework.