The move enables users to issue on-chain credentials, such as attestations, via the new SAS, a built-in protocol from Layer 1 blockchain Solana, based on their Sumsub ID profile.











Use cases of reusable digital identity credentials

Sumsub ID is part of the company’s Reusable Digital Identity product suite launched in March 2025. It allows end-users to store and reuse their pre-verified documents securely for multiple verifications across Sumsub client platforms. This aims to simplify compliance and improve customer experience, making it more convenient for end-users.

On-chain attestations let users hold publicly verifiable proof of identity, linked to their self-hosted wallet, with Sumsub as the verifier issuing the credential. For instance, a user seeking to activate a virtual SIM must first complete pre-verification through Sumsub, create a Sumsub ID profile and then connect their Solana self-hosted wallet. Once the verification process is complete, an attestation will be issued and tied to the wallet. When the user applies for a new e-SIM, they identify themselves with the same Solana unhosted wallet.

The aforementioned example is applicable across a wide range of scenarios, beyond eSIM activation, including utilising the verified credentials, including future formats like ZK proofs, across platforms and ecosystems. This aims to simplify the verification process for both users and businesses.

The initiative reflects the simple use case of reusable digital identity credentials, particularly in Web3. Web3 users need to pass verification processes repeatedly, especially when trying to use multiple financial and other on-chain services. The partnership tackles this challenge by offering an alternative with the digitally native, on-chain credentials, which can be programmatically verified by other parties.

Sumsub’s solution enables users to pre-verify once and reuse their data across multiple services securely. It can potentially reduce onboarding time by up to 50% and boost conversion rates by 30%, offering businesses a more convenient and efficient way to remain compliant while improving UX.