Sumsub adds GPS-based verification to its PoA solution





This new feature is primarily aimed at the fintech market, where companies are often obliged to verify user residence. By opting for GPS-based technology, companies can verify addresses quickly and conveniently.

Standard proof of address (PoA) verification is confirmed by submitting documents such as bank statements, utility bills, voter registration, mobile operator bills, and so on. Some of these documents have no security marking or photos, making them prime targets for forgery. Besides, many of these documents are non-standardised and may require additional checks, which leads to longer onboarding time and, consequently, lower pass rates.

The system asks the user for access to their geolocation to meet GDPR requirements. Then it detects the user's location using GPS, Wi-Fi positioning, and cell tower trilateration to provide the most accurate result, as explained in the official press release. In case the user doesn't want to share their location, or if their device doesn't support GPS, it’s possible to continue another device, or go through a traditional PoA verification process by uploading documents.

All in all, GPS-based address verification lets Sumsub customers perform PoA checks instantly, while keeping the option for document-based verification open.