



Developed by AVID Certification Services, a UK-based provider of Digital Identity Certification, the initiative was created based on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATG) globally recognised standard ISO/IEC 29115 and focused on augmenting security and standardisation of digital identity verification worldwide. Additionally, the decision to introduce the new certification can be attributed to the current environment, where businesses are increasingly digitising their operations and onboarding users online, leading to an expansion in capabilities for cybercriminals to conduct illicit activities.











What does the Global Digital Identity Certification facilitate?

Amongst the key features of the new GDIC, the official press release mentions:

Standardised global framework, with the certification remaining compliant with ISO/IEC 29115 and ensuring consistent and reliable identity verification via advanced digital identity management, including authentication, identity proofing, and security measures;

Increased security and trust through strict security protocols to safeguard personal data, which in turn aims to build trust by inhibiting theft and fraud;

Interoperability and global recognition which facilitate international interaction between systems, fostering worldwide recognition and supporting cross-border trust and cooperation;

Adaptable application across sectors, with the certification meeting the needs of several industries, including finance, healthcare, and government, for reliable identity verification no matter the location.





Sumsub’s input in advancing digital identity security

In addition to constantly working on improving its capabilities and expanding its product suite, Sumsub recently entered several partnerships to further advance its commitment to secure the whole use journey. For example, in August 2024 , the company collaborated with Klickl to incorporate Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and transaction monitoring into the latter’s platform. Through this, the two firms planned to upgrade Klickl’s monitoring capabilities and risk evaluation.

Considering that there was a surge in worldwide deep fake fraud cases and fraudsters are continuously advancing their abilities, the industry needs to institute and rely on more secure verification methods that provide higher levels of assurance. When it comes to Sumsub, by adhering to the new GDIC, the company confirms that its verification procedures meet the required levels of security and consistency on an international scale. At the time of the announcement, Sumsub achieved the first pilot certification, highlighting the capabilities of its digital identity verification services.