Sumitomo Bank to roll out mobile authentication app in Japan

The bank started working on the project in 2016, with the organizations planning to leverage Daon’s Identity X Platform, a multimodal biometric authentication system. The platform will enable Sumitomo’s app to authenticate users via fingerprint, facial, and voice biometrics.

According to Find Biometrics this move is considered a pioneering effort in Japan, coinciding with regulatory changes allowing the country’s banks to more thoroughly explore emerging technologies. As Tech Wire Asia reports, Sumitomo plans to appeal to the country’s financial regulator in April 2017 for permission to go ahead with its new authentication app.