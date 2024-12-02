Study shows SMBs blame their competitors for DDoS attacks

Close to half (48%) of SMB representatives suspect their rivals of staging an experienced DDoS attack compared to only 36% of enterprises. In contrast, respondents from big companies put more blame on former employees and foreign governments.

In terms of how attacks are launched across the globe, more than half (56%) of DDoS victims in Asia Pacific blame competitors, and over a quarter blame foreign governments (28%). Personal grudges carry more suspicion in the region too; one in three (33%) points the finger at former staff.

Nevertheless, only a third (37%) of businesses in Western Europe suspect foul play by their competitors with a fifth (17%) blaming foreign governments.