



Following this announcement, the partnership will optimise KYB verification, aiming to move the process to instant verification, automated discrepancy detection, and seamless KYB workflows. This will reduce onboarding times from days to minutes as well.

In addition, by embedding Kyckr’s real-time registry data into Strise’s AML solutions, compliance teams will have the possibility to instantly retrieve official company records from over 300 global registries. Strise and Kyckr will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Strise x Kyckr partnership

Through this initiative, instead of relying on manual checks, Strise will automatically cross-check records against customer declarations and internal databases, flagging discrepancies securely in real time. This also eliminates the time-consuming task of document verification, providing compliance teams with the possibility to make faster, more confident decisions. At the same time, businesses and firms that operate across multiple jurisdictions can verify entities with improved accuracy and efficiency.

Furthermore, real-time verification will be built directly into the workflow, aiming to make compliance more secure and efficient for companies and clients. For jurisdictions that require third-party verification, such as the UK, Strise connects directly to Companies House, enabling instant company detail verification. In addition, across the EU, compliance teams can access trusted registry data from over 300 global sources via Kyckr, ensuring verification no matter the jurisdiction.

Strise will pull the registry data, compare it to the existing records, and flag discrepancies when needed. Analysts will also be able to review and resolve issues instantly, reinforcing trust in the data while eliminating manual bottlenecks. This process is set to reduce operational costs and allow teams to focus on onboarding customers faster and in a more protected way.