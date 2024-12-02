Stripe's ML tech comes into SkipTheDishes' aid

SkipTheDishes is Canada-based food delivery network, which helps more than 20,000 restaurants connect to customers coast-to-coast. The reason behind choosing Stripe as a partner is the fact that SkipTheDishes needed its enterprise-grade tech that could be deployed to boost conversion and delight their customers. Since the deployment, representatives of SkipTheDishes mentioned that their payment processing approval rates have picked up by 6% in a short period of time.

Stripe’s ML technology helps SkipTheDishes to boost network acceptance. Stripe’s machine learning engine routes, adapts, and retries one’s transactions in real time, which means that when SkipTheDishes attempts a transaction and one receives a decline from the relevant payment network, Stripe’s machine learning assesses in real time whether one thinks the decline is in err. Also, it instantaneously evaluates a variety of techniques to facilitate the likelihood of acceptance, and, in many cases, retries the transaction.

Moreover, SkipTheDishes chose to use Stripe Radar For Fraud Teams to reduce fraud, since Radar uses ML that trains on data across millions of global companies and adapts quickly to shifting fraud patterns. Dynamic 3-D Secure is enabled to high-risk payments, which can reduce fraud without compromising on user experience.